Business Standard

JNU Students' Union to hold protest outside HRD ministry on Friday

The HRD Ministry had constituted a three-member high-powered committee to restore normal functioning of the varsity

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union on Thursday said they will hold a protest outside the HRD Ministry and demand that the recommendations of a committee, constituted to restore the smooth functioning of the varsity, be made public.

The protest will be held on Friday, they said.

The HRD Ministry had constituted a three-member high-powered committee to restore normal functioning of the varsity. The panel had submitted its report to the ministry on Tuesday.
First Published: Thu, November 28 2019. 15:55 IST

