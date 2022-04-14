'High temperature could have caused reactor explosion that killed 6 in AP'

-
ALSO READ
Several killed, many injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
US officials eye fuel supply for commercial advanced nuclear reactors
A long-delayed, new costly nuclear reactor goes online in Finland
Gas cylinder explosion triggers building collapse in Tamil Nadu, 5 dead
14 killed, many injured in massive blast in Pakistan's Karachi city
-
A high exothermic reaction in an uncontrolled reaction temperature could have caused the explosion in a three kilo litre capacity reactor in Porus Laboratories, killing six workers and leaving 12 more injured, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has prima facie established.
Following this, the PCB ordered immediate closure of the bulk drug manufacturing unit, located at Akkireddigudem village in the new Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.
PCB Chairman A K Parida issued an order to this effect on Thursday night.
Officials of the Board inspected the Porus Laboratories unit on Thursday and detected several lapses, including non-compliance of safety procedures.
The uncontrolled reaction temperature might have led to pressurise the reactor and could be the root cause for the explosion in the Block-D of Unit-4, followed by fire. The mishap occurred during the first stage of chemical reaction that was being carried out at a temperature range of 150-180 degree centigrade, a report by the PCB noted.
The Porus management did not give any information on the accident to the Board, it said.
Contaminated fire hydrant water was partly let out into the premises outside the unit.
It is estimated that about 50 tonnes of hazardous waste of reaction mass fell on the ground and 40 kilo litres of water used for fire hydrant system got contaminated. Part of it found its way outside (the unit), the PCB report said. Based on the report, PCB Chairman directed the Central Power Distribution Company authorities to disconnect power supply to Porus.
Parida issued the closure order in accordance with the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act for non-compliance of consent conditions and further causing pollution in the surrounding areas to safeguard public health and environment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU