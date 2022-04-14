'High temperature could have caused reactor explosion that killed 6 in AP'

A high exothermic reaction in an uncontrolled reaction temperature could have caused the explosion in a three kilo litre capacity reactor in Porus Laboratories, killing six workers and leaving 12 more injured, the Board has prima facie established.

Following this, the ordered immediate closure of the bulk drug manufacturing unit, located at Akkireddigudem village in the new Eluru district of .

Chairman A K Parida issued an order to this effect on Thursday night.

Officials of the Board inspected the Porus Laboratories unit on Thursday and detected several lapses, including non-compliance of safety procedures.

The uncontrolled reaction temperature might have led to pressurise the reactor and could be the root cause for the explosion in the Block-D of Unit-4, followed by fire. The mishap occurred during the first stage of chemical reaction that was being carried out at a temperature range of 150-180 degree centigrade, a report by the noted.

The Porus management did not give any information on the accident to the Board, it said.

Contaminated fire hydrant water was partly let out into the premises outside the unit.

It is estimated that about 50 tonnes of hazardous waste of reaction mass fell on the ground and 40 kilo litres of water used for fire hydrant system got contaminated. Part of it found its way outside (the unit), the PCB report said. Based on the report, PCB Chairman directed the Central Power Distribution Company authorities to disconnect power supply to Porus.

Parida issued the closure order in accordance with the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act for non-compliance of consent conditions and further causing pollution in the surrounding areas to safeguard public health and environment.

