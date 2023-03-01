JUST IN
Business Standard

Himachal CM launches UPI e-services for Kangra Central Cooperative Bank

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | UPI | Himachal pradesh government

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and 'Swadhan-e-pension-Gov' services for Kangra Central Cooperative Bank.

He said that the introduction of these services would benefit thousands of account holders of the bank. The introduction of UPI service would make the bank transactions easier and quicker, especially for the elderly and those living in the remote areas.

Sukhu lauded the efforts of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank for the initiative and assured them of all possible help from the State Government.

The Chief Minister also released the annual calendar of the Bank on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 23:07 IST

