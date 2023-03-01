Himachal CM launches UPI e-services for Kangra Central Cooperative Bank

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and 'Swadhan-e-pension-Gov' services for Kangra Central Cooperative Bank.

He said that the introduction of these services would benefit thousands of account holders of the bank. The introduction of service would make the bank transactions easier and quicker, especially for the elderly and those living in the remote areas.

Sukhu lauded the efforts of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank for the initiative and assured them of all possible help from the State Government.

The Chief Minister also released the annual calendar of the Bank on the occasion.

