Bill Gates meets health minister, appreciates pandemic management

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here and appreciated India's Covid-19 management and vaccination drive.
Mandaviya showed him the dedicated War Room, which is now known as Health Emergency Operation Centre and the National Public Health Observatory (NPHO) which was shaped during Covid times.
The war room was made to track the Covid cases and vaccination speedily and efficiently and currently, monitors each health programme and initiative using AI and other state-of-the-art technologies.
During his meeting, Gates appreciated India's Covid Management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. He appreciated how India worked excellently during the Covid pandemic. Both also discussed India's G20 health priorities.
"Wonderful meeting with @BillGates. He appreciated India's COVID-19 Management, Vaccination Drive & Digital Health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. We discussed about India's G20 health priorities, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and eSanjeevani", Mandaviya tweeted after the meeting.
--IANS
avr/vd
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 22:46 IST
