Himachal Pradesh govt announces 3-hour relaxation in Covid curfew

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a three-hour relaxation in curfew imposed across the state to combat COVID-19, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.
The Himachal Pradesh government had on Wednesday decided to impose a lockdown in the state from May 7 to May 17.
The district magistrates (DMs) have declared different timings for the curfew to be relaxed in their districts starting Monday.
In Shimla, the relaxation will be from 10 am to 1 pm, DM Aditya Negi said.
Similarly, the relaxation in Kangra and Solan will be from 8 am to 11 am, Chamba from 10 am to 1 pm and in Lahaul-Spiti from 11 am to 2 pm, the official said.
During a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday, it was decided that the daily needs and essential commodity shops would remain open only for three hours in a day during the relaxation period and the timings would be fixed by the deputy commissioners.
Besides, the Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to suspend all public transport from Monday to check the spread of COVID-19.
All public transport will remain suspended till further orders and private vehicles will only be allowed in case of emergency services, the official said.
