Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6: Speaker

-
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh's GST share of Rs 1,628 cr for Apr-Jul pending with Centre
NEP 2020 to be implemented in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect
Himachal CM condemns BMC demolition at Kangana Ranaut's bungalow
No e-registration needed to enter Himachal Pradesh, decides cabinet
Over 453,000 people returned to Himachal Pradesh during lockdown: Minister
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will present Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the state Assembly on March 6, with COVID-19 protocol in place, Speaker Vipin Parmar said on Thursday.
The budget session will commence on February 26 with Governor Bandaru Dattatraya's address, the Speaker told the media. The session would conclude on March 20, he added.
Thakur, who also holds additional charge of the finance department, will present the budget on March 6, Parmar said.
The budget session will have a total of 17 sittings, he added.
No visitor will be allowed to come to the Assembly to watch the proceedings during the budget session due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Speaker said.
The strength of Assembly officials and employees to conduct the proceedings during the budget session has also been reduced from 1,200 to 800 to check the spread of the infection, Parmar said.
The Speaker said the session would be held while following COVID-19 protocol. No one will be allowed to entre the Assembly complex without thermal scanning, he said, adding it would be sanitised twice a day during the session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU