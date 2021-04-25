Night curfew in four Himachal districts till May 10 to contain virus spread

-
-
Keeping in view the sharp surge in number of Covid cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday imposed night curfew in the four districts -- Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour -- from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from midnight of April 27 to May 10.
This was decided at a high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
It was also decided to make RT-PCR tests within 72 hours mandatory for all visitors visiting the state.
It was decided that in case the visitors have not undergone the RT-PCR test, they would have to remain in home quarantine or isolation at the place of their residence for 14 days.
They would also have the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of their arrival, and in case the test comes negative, they do not require to remain quarantined, an official statement said.
It was also decided that local bodies, both in urban and rural areas, would be closely involved in effective enforcement of all the health protocols and guidelines in their respective areas and empowered to initiate legal action against the violators so as to check spread of this pandemic.
Also a decision was taken to constitute the Special Task Force at the local level for effective enforcement of SOPs during all the religious, social, political and cultural gatherings.
It would be empowered to initiate strict action against the people violating the Covid-19 guidelines.
