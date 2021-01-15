Himachal Pradesh govt decides to partially open schools from next month

-
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to partially open schools from next month, a minister said on Friday.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said Classes 5 and 8-12 in schools in the plains of the Himachal Pradesh will commence from February 1 while those in hilly areas will commence from February 15.
Industrial training institutes, polytechnics and engineering colleges will also open from February 1.
The decision to reopen these institutions was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur after reviewing the coronavirus situation, Bhardwaj said.
The management of these institutions will ensure use of face masks, sanitisers and social distancing, he added.
All government colleges will open from February 8 after winter vacations, he added.
