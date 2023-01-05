JUST IN
Himachal Pradesh govt seeks 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine
Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh govt seeks 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine

The government said it is fully geared up to tackle any possible threat due to COVID virus and the basic health infrastructure is being strengthened in all health institutions

Topics
Himachal pradesh government | Health Ministry | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  Shimla 

Covid vaccine, covid-19
Covid vaccine, covid-19

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday said it has requested the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide 10 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and one lakh doses of CorBevax for the eligible beneficiaries for precautionary doses at the earliest.

The government said it is fully geared up to tackle any possible threat due to COVID virus and the basic health infrastructure is being strengthened in all health institutions.

A spokesperson for the Health and Family Welfare Department said presently 13,000 doses of Covaxin are available in the state.

The government is in process of receiving first consignment of 10,000 doses of Covishield shortly, as per the information received from the manufacturer.

The vaccine would be distributed immediately to beneficiaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 13:51 IST

