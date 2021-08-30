Himachal Pradesh reports 96 fresh coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

-
-
Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,13,341 on Monday with 96 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 3,579 as three more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said.
Two deaths were reported from Mandi and one from Kangra, he said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,643, the official said.
As many as 209 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,109, he said.
