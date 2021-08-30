Punjab reports 27 fresh coronavirus cases today, 4 more fatalities

-
-
Punjab on Monday recorded 27 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 6,00,576, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,373, according to a medical bulletin.
Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Mohali and four each from Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, the bulletin stated.
The latest deaths were reported from Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Mohali districts, it said.
There are 359 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin said.
With 54 more recoveries, the total number of cured persons has reached 5,83,844, it said.
Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 65,099 as six more people tested positive for the disease, the bulletin said.
The union territory did not report any fresh deaths. The death toll stands at 813.
There are 40 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, while 64,246 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin stated.
