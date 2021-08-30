Tamil Nadu adds 1,523 fresh Covid-19 infections, reports 21 deaths

-
: Tamil Nadu on Monday added 1,523 new Covid-19 infections pushing the caseload to 26,13,360, while 21 people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 34,899.
Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,739 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,61,376, leaving 17,085 active cases, a medical bulletin said.
A total of 1,50,948 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,21,66,911 till date. Three districts accounted for a majority of new infections today-Coimbatore 188 cases, Chennai 183 and Erode 129. Ramanathapuram and Theni recorded the least number of new infections by adding two cases each.
Thirty districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 23 districts.
