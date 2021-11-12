Hinduism, Hindutva are two different things, say Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Amid violence, ISKCON urges Bangladesh govt to ensure minorities' safety
Rahul Gandhi turns 51, decides not to celebrate birthday due to pandemic
Rahul Gandhi may appear before Gujarat court in defamation case on June 24
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a tool to silence people
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things.
While addressing the launch of the Congress party's digital campaign 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' via video conferencing, Rahul Gandhi in his address asked, "What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they are the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is."
Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party's ideology is alive, vibrant but has been overshadowed.
"Today, whether we like it or not the hateful ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has overshadowed the loving, affectionate and nationalistic ideology of Congress Party, we have to accept this. Our ideology is alive, vibrant but it has been overshadowed," he claimed.
The Wayanad MP further said that the Congress party's ideology has been overshadowed because the party has not propagated the ideology among people aggressively.
The Congress party will be conducting a nationwide mass awareness programme, titled Jan Jagran Abhiyan between November 14 to November 29 to highlight the anti-poor policies of the Centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU