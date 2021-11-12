Money laundering case: Court extends Anil Deshmukh's ED custody till Nov 15

-
ALSO READ
Money laundering case: HC sends Anil Deshmukh to ED custody till Nov 12
Deshmukh case: ED summons Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case
Deshmukh money laundering case: ED questions Maha minister Parab for 8 hrs
Money trail prima facie indicates Anil Deshmukh received Rs 4.7 cr: Court
Maharashtra's 11-term MLA and former minister Ganpatrao Deshmukh dead
-
A special PMLA court here on Friday extended the ED custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh till November 15 in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.
He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early last week. A special holiday court on November 6 had sent the 71-year-old NCP leader to judicial custody after rejecting the ED's plea seeking extension of his remand. However, a day later, the Bombay High Court set aside the lower court's order and sent Deshmukh in ED remand till November 12. On Friday, the former minister was produced before special PMLA court judge H S Sathbhai, who extended his custody till November 15.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU