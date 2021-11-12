Money laundering case: Court extends Anil Deshmukh's ED custody till Nov 15

A special PMLA court here on Friday extended the ED custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh till November 15 in connection with a multi-crore case.

He was arrested by the (ED) early last week. A special holiday court on November 6 had sent the 71-year-old NCP leader to judicial custody after rejecting the ED's plea seeking extension of his remand. However, a day later, the Bombay High Court set aside the lower court's order and sent Deshmukh in ED remand till November 12. On Friday, the former minister was produced before special PMLA court judge H S Sathbhai, who extended his custody till November 15.

