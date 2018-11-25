Hindus must insist on law for building grand Ram temple, says RSS's Bhagwat

Hindus need not fight, but should insist that the government make a law to build a grand temple in Ayodhya, chief Mohan said on Sunday.

"We do not need to fight but need to insist. We will have to create an atmosphere that the government should build the temple now. We have to demand of the government to make a law for it. We need to build pressure on the government," said at Vishva Hindu Parishad's "Dharm Sabha" here.

"If a government wants to build the temple and is not finding the ways, public pressure gives it strength. The entire country needs to stand for the temple."

He said that the construction of temple is not related to politics.

"It has no relation with politics. We need a grand temple. It should be made in the same format as we have imagined. It should be built by the hands of those who tried to build it in the 80s. We need to mobilise the entire society for this," he said.

He said that the society does not move according to the words written in law, but according to its 'mann' (mind).

"It is like this everywhere in the world. The law needs to understand it, while the society respects the law," he said.

The has said that the construction of is not its priority. In 2010, the Court decided that lord Ram was born there. It is his place. A hope was instilled that now will be constructed. But the matter went to a new bench which again dragged it. The court clearly indicated that it was not their priority, he said.

He said the issue was not meant to bring someone to power or to throw someone out of power. "If the issue is resolved before elections, the issue can be put to an end," he said.

Reminding the Centre, he said it had once promised that if it was proven that there was a Ram temple at the site, then the place can be given to the Hindus which could be utilised by them according to their wish.

"It has been proven time and again that there was a temple. This is the place where lord Ram was born," he said.

Lord Ram, lord Krishna and lord Shiv unite us. They do not see caste and religion. They teach us dignity. If a grand temple for Ram is constructed, all clashes will end, he claimed.

"That's why I am saying that the government should bring a legislation. Those who are responsible for it should think about how a legislation can be brought. A law should be passed at the earliest. And it will be appropriate. Because all kinds of evidence has affirmed that there was a temple at 'that place'," he said.