Ayodhya event aimed at diverting attention from BJP's failures: Akhilesh

said Sunday the "joint show" of the VHP, the RSS, the BJP and other organisations in Ayodhya for the construction of was intended to divert attention from alleged failures of the ruling dispensation in curbing black money and in creating enough employment.

"I want to thank people of state and the country for not taking the joint show of VHP, RSS, BJP and other organisations in Ayodhya seriously. It was organised to divert attention from failures of the BJP. The party failed on issues like blackmoney, unemployment, problems of farmers and women and now flaring up communal sentiments," Akhilesh said in a statement issued here.

He alleged that the BJP "did not" fulfil promises made in its 2014 manifesto.

"Deviating from issues is political dishonesty and corruption. Contrary to BJP, SP did all possible for development of the state," the former minister added.

Stating that the intention of the RSS and BJP are "anti-people", Yadav said, "both work to flare up communal sentiments, divide society and hatch conspiracies."



He said the "confined" people in their homes, shops were closed, children and patients had to suffer due to the Vishva Hindu Parishad event.

"It should also be considered that whatever was spoken at the event was against SC or not? The reality is that in Madhya Pradesh, elections are going to be held on November 28 and people have made up their minds to uproot the BJP. To divert attention of people from the core issues in MP, the emotional Ayodhya issue has been raked up despite knowing that the matter is pending with the SC and hearing will be held in January," he said.

Yadav added that people are now "aware" and will not fall in "trap of BJP".

The VHP organised a mega event, its "dharam sabha", in Ayodhya on Sunday, demanding the construction of at the disputed site.