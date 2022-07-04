NCW seeks action against Akhilesh Yadav for remarks on Nupur Sharma

-
The National Commission for Women on Monday asked police in Uttar Pradesh to take action against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly instigating hatred and ill-will against suspended BJP member Nupur Sharma.
The Supreme Court last week said Sharma "and her loose tongue had set the country on fire' and that she needed to apologise.
Sharma had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
Yadav said on Twitter: "Not only the face but the body should also apologise and should also be punished for disturbing the harmony of the country."
In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police D S Chauhan, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the tweet is "sheer instigation".
The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post of Akhilesh Yadav instigating a feeling of hatred and ill-will against Nupur Sharma also, inciting communal disharmony between the two religious groups which is extremely condemnable, Sharma said.
Considering the gravity of the matter, you are required to take immediate action against Akhilesh Yadav...," Sharma wrote.
She also termed the SP chief's statement "unsolicited" as the matter is already being looked into by the judiciary.
"Nupur Sharma is already facing threat to her life and the tweet of Akhilesh is a sheer instigation to the general public to assault Sharma. A fair investigation must be accomplished in a time bound manner," Sharma said.
She said action taken must be apprised within three days. PTI UZM
