Indian Navy gets third Scorpene submarine, to be commissioned as INS Karanj

The got its third submarine, which will be commissioned as INS Karanj, of Project P-75 on Monday in Mumbai.

The acceptance document was signed by Vice Admiral (Retd) Narayan Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, and Rear Admiral B Sivakumar, Chief of Staff Officer (Tech) of Western Naval Command.

With the delivery of Karanj, India further cemented its position as a building nation. MDL, one of the India's leading shipyards with the capacity and the capability to meet the requirements and aspirations of the Indian Navy, has delivered three submarines named Khanderi, Kalvari and now Karanj.

The fourth submarine, Vela, launched on May 6 2019, has commenced sea trials, the fifth Vagir, was launched on November 12, 2020 and has commenced harbour sea trials whilst the sixth is presently in an advanced stage of outfitting.

All the six submarines are being constructed under Project 75. The number 75 in Project 75 refers to a unique identifier which was assigned to a programme for series production of submarines.

Two SSK submarines built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still in service today, after more than 25 years.

MDL also achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the medium refit-cum-upgradation of all the four SSK class submarines of the

It is presently carrying out the Medium Refit and Life Certification of INS Shishumar, the first SSK submarine.

With the construction of the Leander and Godavari class frigates, Khukri class Corvettes, Missile Boats, Delhi and Kolkata class Destroyers, Shivalik class Stealth Frigates, the SSK submarines and the submarines under its belt, MDL has almost mapped the history of indigenous warship building in India.

