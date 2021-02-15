PM Modi to kickstart BJP poll campaign in Coimbatore on February 25

-
ALSO READ
BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu politics gets a personal touch
'Lotus' will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami declares 'Thai Poosam' a public holiday
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will
visit Coimbatore and address an election meeting on February 25, BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan said on Monday.
The venue and time of the rally will be announced in a couple of days, Murugan told reporters here, after a meeting with party executive and senior leaders from 12 districts in the Western Region of the State.
During his visit to Chennai on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) and launched various projects and laid the foundation for several others in different sectors, including Railways, in Tamil Nadu.
Similarly, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address a BJP Youth wing conference in Salem on February 21, Murugan said.
To a question on alliance with the ruling AIADMK, Murugan said it was already decided and reiterated by party president J P Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah during their visits to the State.
Seat sharing will be finalised very soon and BJP members will represent the assembly in double digits, Murugan claimed.
Assembly polls are likely to place in Tamil Nadu sometime in April-May.
On increasing fuel prices, he said it was dependent on International prices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU