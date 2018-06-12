Home Ministry discusses measure to check malicious social media contents

The Central government will soon take some effective measures to tackle the security challenged being posed by terrorists, militants and also individuals propagating child pornography using platforms, an official said on Monday.

Union Home Secretary on Monday discussed over such measures to be taken against malicious content appearing on in a high-level meeting held in the Home Ministry, the Home Ministry official said.

"The meeting discussed effective measures to be taken by the law enforcement agencies to tackle the security challenges being posed by terrorists, militants and also individuals propagating child pornography using the platforms," the official said.

It was also discussed how coordination can be enhanced among the law enforcement agencies, Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to "block and remove malicious content under section 69 and 79 of the IT Act".

In the meeting, the official said, it was decided that law enforcement agencies will closely coordinate with the ministry to ensure that the action to block the content on social media platforms is taken in a timely manner.

"This will be followed by a meeting with the representatives of social media platforms for compliance," he added.