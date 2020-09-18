Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha

After a long discussion, the Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in the on Friday.

Speaking on the Bill, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told the Upper House that the Centre is committed to ensuring that all kinds of medicines are available to the citizens. However, he objected to the use of the term "quackery" in reference to certain ancient Indian medical system.

"The government is committed to ensure that all kinds of medicines are available to the citizens. We also have the Digital Mission. New medical institutes are opening under which there are blocks dealing with Indian medicines," he said.

"A member of the House called the reform and regulation of the Indian systems of the medicine being undertaken through the bills, as promoting 'quackery'. I am pained by the use of this word. Yoga and naturopathy need a separate medical commission. Also, the Medical Commission for modern medicine will be functional soon," the Union Health Minister said.

The Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in on September 14, 2020. The Bill, which is now an Act, amends the Central Council Act, 1973.

The Act sets up the Central Council of Homoeopathy which regulates homoeopathic education and practice. The Bill replaced the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated on April 24, 2020.

Apart from that the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has also been passed in the

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)