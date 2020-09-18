BSP not in support of two bills related to farmers passed in Parl: Mayawati

(BSP) chief on Friday said that her party is against the passing of two bills in the related to "reforms" in agriculture marketing.

In a tweet in Hindi, said, "Two bills related to were passed in the Parliament yesterday without clearing doubts of and BSP does not agree with this."

"It will be better if the Central government focuses on what the in the country want," she said.

on Thursday passed two bills related to "reforms" in agriculture marketing after a debate with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that the legislation will "end licence raj" and farmers will be free to sell their agricultural produce according to their choice.

BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal opposed the two bills. Several opposition parties including the Congress also strongly opposed the bills.

The House passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year.Tomar in his reply sought to allay apprehension of members opposing the bill."Both these acts will empower the agricultural economy," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)