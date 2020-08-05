JUST IN
PM Modi in Ayodhya as ceremony to mark Ram temple construction begins
Hope generations will follow Ram's 'maryada' for welfare, peace: Akhilesh

Ahead of the Ram temple foundation-stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav said that he hoped the future generations will follow the 'maryada' of Lord Ram for the welfare and peace of all

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

SP Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Photo: ANI

Ahead of the Ram temple foundation-stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that he hoped the future generations will follow the 'maryada' (dignity) of Lord Ram for the "welfare and peace" of all.

Starting with "Jai Mahadev Jai Siya-Ram, Jai Radeh-Krishna, Jai Hanuman", Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "Let all be filled with Lord Shiva's welfare, Shri Ram's 'abhayatva' (fearlessness) and Shir Krishna's 'unmukt bhav' (unfettered gesture)."

"I hope the present and future generations with true heart will follow 'maryada' (dignity) of Lord Ram for welfare and peace of all according to the path showed by Him," the SP chief said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 13:21 IST

