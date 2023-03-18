How did man impersonating PMO official get Z-plus security, asks Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday asked the Narendra Modi-led Central government how Kiran Patel, who impersonated a official, obtained Z plus security and roamed in for 4 months.

Conman Kiran Patel went to military posts in the Uri sector passing himself as a senior functionary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and was accorded complete government protocols, he said.

also shared a photograph of Kiran Patel purportedly standing with Union Home Minister .

"What is the relation between Kiran Patel and How he obtained Z plus security from the government and how he became the Special Secretary in the . It is a serious security lapse and the government needs to answer it," he said.

"The government has sent all to target opposition leaders but the security agencies have to take care of this. I firmly believe that Kiran Bhai Patel obtained confidential and classified information which is a serious threat to the nation," claimed.

The impostor arrested on Thursday for posing as a top official of the was on his third 'VVIP' visit to when his luck failed him, an official said on Friday.

Patel was picked up from the Lalit Grand Palace Hotel in Srinagar after the police got suspicious about his credentials.

