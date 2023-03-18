How did man impersonating PMO official get Z-plus security, asks Tejashwi

JUST IN
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav asked the Narendra Modi-led Central govt how Kiran Patel, who impersonated a PMO official, obtained Z plus security and roamed in Jammu and Kashmir

IANS 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday asked the Narendra Modi-led Central government how Kiran Patel, who impersonated a PMO official, obtained Z plus security and roamed in Jammu and Kashmir for 4 months.

Conman Kiran Patel went to military posts in the Uri sector passing himself as a senior functionary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and was accorded complete government protocols, he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also shared a photograph of Kiran Patel purportedly standing with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"What is the relation between Kiran Patel and Amit Shah? How he obtained Z plus security from the government and how he became the Special Secretary in the PMO. It is a serious security lapse and the Narendra Modi government needs to answer it," he said.

"The Narendra Modi government has sent all central agencies to target opposition leaders but the security agencies have to take care of this. I firmly believe that Kiran Bhai Patel obtained confidential and classified information which is a serious threat to the nation," Tejashwi Yadav claimed.

The impostor arrested on Thursday for posing as a top official of the PMO was on his third 'VVIP' visit to Jammu and Kashmir when his luck failed him, an official said on Friday.

Patel was picked up from the Lalit Grand Palace Hotel in Srinagar after the police got suspicious about his credentials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 07:38 IST

