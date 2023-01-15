JUST IN
Some state police chiefs ask GeM to allow small arms sale at platform
Huge cache of weapons seized from terrorist hideout in J&K's Poonch

However, no one was arrested during the operation, which was still going on when the last reports were received

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | terrorists | Poonch

Press Trust of India  |  Poonch/Jammu 

weapons
Photo: Twitter

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, officials said.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and the Army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil, they said.

Three AK assault rifles, a box containing 10 grenades, a grenade thrower and some ammunition were recovered, the officials said.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, which was still going on when the last reports were received.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 23:15 IST

