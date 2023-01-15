Huge cache of weapons seized from terrorist hideout in J&K's Poonch

-
ALSO READ
Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri's hideout in Afghanistan
Army rescues four youth trapped in J-K's Poonch river flash flood
Two army personnel killed in accidental grenade blast along LOC in Poonch
Over-ground worker of terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
-
Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, officials said.
The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and the Army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil, they said.
Three AK assault rifles, a box containing 10 grenades, a grenade thrower and some ammunition were recovered, the officials said.
However, no one was arrested during the operation, which was still going on when the last reports were received.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 23:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU