BSF foils Pak's attempt to smuggle drugs, weapons to India, downs drone

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled another Pakistani attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons to India, by shooting down a drone in Punjab's border region, officials said on Sunday.
The BSF fired 7 rounds at the drone after its movement was detected late on Saturday night in Kalia village of Tarn Taran district, alongside the India-Pakistan border.
A search operation has been launched in the area.
This is the second instance this month where a drone arms drop attempt was prevented by the BSF.
On January 3, the troopers fired 15 rounds at a Pakistani drone after hearing its noise in Kalia village and drove it away.
--IANS
spt/fs/vd
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 21:01 IST
