BSF foils Pak's attempt to smuggle drugs, weapons to India, downs drone

Topics
BSF | Drones | border security force

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Representative image

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled another Pakistani attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons to India, by shooting down a drone in Punjab's border region, officials said on Sunday.

The BSF fired 7 rounds at the drone after its movement was detected late on Saturday night in Kalia village of Tarn Taran district, alongside the India-Pakistan border.

A search operation has been launched in the area.

This is the second instance this month where a drone arms drop attempt was prevented by the BSF.

On January 3, the troopers fired 15 rounds at a Pakistani drone after hearing its noise in Kalia village and drove it away.

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 21:01 IST

