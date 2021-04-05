Huge crowd at Mumbai's Dadar market despite massive spike in Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt, WR probe on
IRCTC's Tejas 'corporate trains' to resume services from October 17
Railways permit travel on Chennai suburban trains during non-peak hours
Maharashtra transport employees to get pending salaries before Diwali
Central Railways to run eight more special trains in Maharashtra
-
Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a massive crowd was seen at the Dadar vegetable market in Mumbai on Monday morning.
The people in the market were seen flouting social distancing norms and many were seen without a proper mask.
Mumbai reported 11,163 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Sunday. In order to control the new infections, the State government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC between 7 am and 8 pm, banning the gathering of more than five people at a place.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 57,074 new COVID-19 cases, 27,508 recoveries, 222 deaths on Sunday, as per the State Health Department. The total active cases in the state rose to 30,10,597. The death toll mounted to 55,878 including the new deaths.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU