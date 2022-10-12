JUST IN
Rains in Arunachal trigger flood-like situation, high alert in East Siang
Over 300,000 RTI cases pending in India, highest in Maharashtra: Report
Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking; Kejriwal lauds education team
PKL 9:Reached this stage because of Nilesh Shinde, says Arkam Shaikh
Yogi to visit Ayodhya, 3rd time in 20 days, to unveil Ramanujacharya statue
PM Modi likely to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Oct 13
Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLA sentenced to 2 years in prison, gets bail
No e-visa facility for UK travellers likely to hit business: Goa tourism
Muslim man cannot force first wife to live with him: Allahabad HC
TMS Ep279: Domestic consumption, freight train, banks in Q2, SC Collegium
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Indian Railways may blacklist Oracle Corp if bribery claim proved
Fruits of reservation not percolated to bottom of society: NHRC chief
Business Standard

Human sacrifice case: Police seeks custody of 3 people accused in court

The three people, accused in the sensational human sacrifice case, were produced before a court here on Wednesday morning.

Topics
human sacrifice | Police

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Death by explosion
Representative Image

The three people, accused in the sensational human sacrifice case, were produced before a court here on Wednesday morning.

The arrest of the trio, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila and Muhammad Shafi, was recorded on Tuesday, for allegedly sacrificing two women to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life. The police sought a 10-day custody of the accused for detailed interrogation.

According to media reports, advocate B A Aloor, known for representing the accused in several sensational cases, appeared in the court for the trio in this case. On Tuesday night, senior IPS officer R Nishanthini, who gave lead to the exhumation procedures at the couple's house in Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta, where the bodies of the victims were buried after being chopped in pieces, said prima facie the crime was committed to settle the financial issues of the couple and to bring prosperity in their life. Quoting the accused, the officer said Muhammand Shafi alias Rasheed, who had lured the hapless women and brought them to Singh's house, had contacted the couple through Facebook Messenger. As per the primary assumption, the Shafi had used a fake ID to contact the couple. According to police, the two women, who made a living selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were 'sacrificed' by the accused to resolve the financial problems of the couple. The chopped body parts, suspected to be that of the deceased, were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor on Tuesday. The women had gone missing in September and June this year and the eventual probe, based on their mobile phone details and tower locations, unravelled the story of human sacrifice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on human sacrifice

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 12:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU