Hyderabad vet rape-murder: SC may hear plea to probe killing of 4 accused

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider granting hearing on Wednesday on one of the PILs seeking an SIT probe into the killing of four men, arrested on charge of gangrape and of a veterinarian in Telangana, by police in an alleged encounter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submissions of lawyer G S Mani that the plea seeking independent investigation against the police officials concerned be listed for hearing urgently.

Another advocate M L Sharma has also filed a similar petition saying the SIT probe should be monitored by former apex court judges.

The PIL filed by Mani and lawyer Pradeep Kumar Yadav claimed that the alleged encounter was "fake" and FIR should be lodged against police officials who were involved in the incident.

police had on Friday said that the accused were killed in an exchange of fire with police. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of offence for the reconstruction of the scene of crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official had told PTI.

The four accused were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad -- the same highway where the charred body of 26-year-old veterinarian found.



