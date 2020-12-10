I&B Ministry releases booklet to highlight govt's agricultural reforms

-
ALSO READ
Formulated guidelines for empanelment of social media platforms: Govt
Cong spokesperson urges I&B ministry to restore 'civility' in TV debates
Centre splurged Rs 713.20 crore on ads in 2019-2020, reveals RTI
Unlock 5: Govt's SOPs for cinema halls allow 50% seating, only packed food
Take action against Sudarshan TV, former civil servants urge Amit Shah
-
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has come out with a booklet titled 'Putting Farmers First', highlighting the reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through the new farm laws.
This comes at a time when thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital, demanding that the laws be repealed.
The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.
The Ministry's Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), which has brought out the booklet, tweeted on Thursday, "Read the booklet 'Putting Farmers First' that highlights the historic reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through recent three farm laws and various steps taken in the last 6 years for welfare of farmers."
The BOC said in an email that the booklet disseminates the right information about the new farm laws.
It will clear the doubts and misinformation that has spread about the laws and will present a correct picture, BOC Director General Satyendra Prakash said.
It also dispels the concerns and gives a detailed account of consultation that had taken place with various stakeholders over a period of time, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU