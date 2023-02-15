I never expressed wish to join BJP, says NCP leader Anil Deshmukh

-
ALSO READ
Rs 100 crore extortion case: Anil Deshmukh's bail plea deferred till Dec 6
Maharashtra's ex-minister Anil Deshmukh walks out jail after 14 months
CBI moves SC challenging Bombay HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh
Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail
Maha ex-minister Anil Deshmukh gets bail in corruption case after 13 months
-
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday denied that he had ever expressed desire to join the BJP.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had claimed earlier that Deshmukh had inquired about whether he could join the BJP before the last assembly polls. Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh claimed that Bawankule was quoting him out of context and he never wished to join the BJP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU