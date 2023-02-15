JUST IN
Business Standard

I never expressed wish to join BJP, says NCP leader Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had claimed earlier that Deshmukh had inquired about whether he could join the BJP before the last assembly polls

Topics
Maharashtra | Mumbai | Nationalist Congress Party

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Anil Deshmukh
Anil Deshmukh

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday denied that he had ever expressed desire to join the BJP.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had claimed earlier that Deshmukh had inquired about whether he could join the BJP before the last assembly polls. Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh claimed that Bawankule was quoting him out of context and he never wished to join the BJP.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:13 IST

