I never expressed wish to join BJP, says NCP leader Anil Deshmukh

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday denied that he had ever expressed desire to join the BJP.

BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had claimed earlier that Deshmukh had inquired about whether he could join the BJP before the last assembly polls. Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh claimed that Bawankule was quoting him out of context and he never wished to join the BJP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)