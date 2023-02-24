Bihar cabinet approves $50,000 for developing fog alert system with US-NCAR

The cabinet on Friday approved USD 50,000 for developing an early warning system for dense fog and cold wave conditions in collaboration with the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (US-NCAR).

The cabinet approved USD 50,000 (about Rs 41.41 lakh) for technical support of the works that will be jointly carried out by the state government and US-NCAR.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between the state government and NCAR, said an official statement.

"The proposal for the approval of USD 50,000 for the project was mooted by the Planning and Development Department," it said.

"Early warning systems are key elements of climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction, and aim to avoid or reduce the damages caused by extreme weather conditions," it added.

The Mausam Seva Kendra (BMSK) is developing an app through which early warning for dense fog and cold wave conditions will be provided to the people, the statement said.

"Besides, information regarding this will also be provided to the people through the call center of the BMSK," it said.

The cabinet also approved guidelines for providing government jobs to medal-winning sportspersons.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently announced that sportspersons representing in international and national sports events, who bring medals, would be provided grade 'one' jobs in Bihar Administrative Service and Bihar Police Service.

The government was earlier providing group 'C' jobs to the medalists.

State Sports Development Authority's Director-General Ravindran Sankaran said it was a historic day for Bihar and its sportspersons.

"Under the new policy, medal-winners need not undergo any cumbersome process (advertisement, application, trials, verification) that exists now. They will be given appointment letters based on their level of achievement right away. It will ensure speedy recruitment of sportspersons," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)