JUST IN
Farmers call off proposed protest after Punjab CM accepts most demands
NSE Case: Delhi court sends ex-Mumbai top cop to judicial custody
Karnataka ups vigil along Kerala border over rising monkeypox cases
Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Vizag fall sick
SC seeks govt response on pleas against extended term for ED director
CWG 2022: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur strikes silver for India in men's 96 kg
Kerala heavy rains: Red alert in 10 districts, 6 deaths, many relocated
9 TV channels taken off air for code violation: I&B Minister Thakur
States taxed items consumed by poor in pre-GST era: FM Sitharaman
70 isolation rooms set up across six hospitals to fight monkeypox in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
How will the IIBX at GIFT City benefit India?
ED attaches assets of Chennai firm worth Rs 113.32 cr in loan fraud case
Business Standard

I-T dept finds unaccounted transactions of over Rs 1K cr during searches

Income Tax Department said it had carried out a search and seizure operation on July 20 on the premises of a prominent business conglomerate engaged in diversified fields

Topics
Income Tax department | income-tax department | financial transactions

IANS  |  New Delhi 

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns
Representative Image

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said it had carried out a search and seizure operation on July 20 on the premises of a prominent business conglomerate engaged in diversified fields of textiles, chemicals, packaging, real estate and education.

The search action has resulted in unearthing unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

So far, unaccounted cash of Rs 24 crore and unexplained jewellery, bullion etc. valued at Rs 20 crore have been seized during the course of search.

The official said that search action covered a total of 58 premises, spread across Kheda, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

"As a result of the search operation, various incriminating evidences in the form of documents and digital data have been found and seized. These evidence reveal that the group has been engaged in large scale tax evasion by adopting various methods, including, by way of unaccounted cash sales outside the books of account, booking of bogus purchases and on-money receipts from real estate transactions," said the official.

The official further said that the group has also been found involved in layering of unaccounted sums through share premium from Kolkata-based shell companies. Certain instances of unaccounted income generated through cash based 'sarafi' (unsecured) advances made have also been found.

It was also found that the group has been involved in profiteering through manipulation of share prices of its listed companies through operators.

Evidence seized also reveal that the group has been siphoning off funds through fictitious entities for personal use of promoters, officials said.

--IANS

atk/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Income Tax department

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 07:09 IST

`
.