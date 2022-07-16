Income Tax Department conducts searches in 18 places in Delhi, Mumbai

-
The Income Tax Department on Friday said it had carried out a search and seizure operation on July 7 on a Delhi and Mumbai based group, engaged in the business of hospitality, marble, lights trading and real estate.
The official said that a total of 18 premises across Delhi, Mumbai and Daman were covered during the search action.
"During the course of the search operation, a large number of incriminating evidence in the form of hard copy documents and digital data have been found and seized. These evidence indicate that the group has parked its undisclosed money abroad in certain low tax jurisdictions. The group, through Malaysia based web of companies, has finally invested the funds in its hospitality business in India. It is estimated that quantum of such funds exceeds Rs 40 crore," the official said.
The official further said that evidence gathered indicates that the group has invested in a few companies abroad, which were incorporated specially for commodity trading. The net worth of one such company including its profits earned were not disclosed by the group in its ITRs for the relevant period.
Further, it was detected that the promoter of the group had invested in an immovable property in foreign jurisdiction which was not disclosed in his Income tax return.
Besides these, certain offshore entities, set up for commodity trading, have been identified, which have also not been declared.
The search action also revealed that the group was involved in out-of-books cash sales in its India operations.
In its trading business of marble and lights, seized evidence indicate unaccounted cash sales to the extent of 50 to 70 per cent of the total sales. Undisclosed excess stock of Rs 30 crore has also been found.
In its hospitality business, unaccounted sales have been detected more specifically in banquet division. So far, undeclared jewellery valued at Rs 2.5 crore has been seized.
--IANS
atk/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
