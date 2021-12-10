IAF calls for avoiding uninformed speculation on helicopter crash

-
ALSO READ
How is India's private helicopter market faring?
All angles being probed in chopper crash that killed Gen Rawat: Report
IAF chopper crash: Mortal remains of only 3 of 13 deceased identified
Coonoor crash grim reminder of similar accident in J&K's Poonch in 1963
IAF chopper crash: India lost 46 personnel in air accidents in six years
-
The Indian Air Force on Friday called for avoiding "uninformed" speculation on the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Thursday that a tri-services inquiry has been ordered into the crash and it is being headed by
Marshal Manavendra Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the IAF's Training Command.
In a tweet, the IAF said the inquiry would be completed expeditiously and the facts will be brought out.
"IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21," it said.
"The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided," it added.
The IAF's comments came amid speculation by a certain section about reasons for the crash on Wednesday including doubts about whether it was the result of a possible sabotage.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the death of Gen Rawat has raised doubts in the minds of people.
Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said Gen Rawat had played a key role in formulating the nation's military response against China and Pakistan in recent times.
"So, when such an accident takes place, it raises doubts in the minds of the people," he said, noting that the helicopter ferrying Gen Rawat was a modern machine powered by two engines.
Raut claimed that the entire country and the leadership may have been confounded by this accident, and the defence minister or the prime minister should eliminate all doubts.
Meanwhile, reacting to questions raised about a possible Chinese angle into the crash, Chinese state media dismissed any conspiracy theory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU