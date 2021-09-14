ICCR appeals to Home Ministry to extend visa of Afghan students

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Trump's H-1B ban expires: What this means for Indian IT professionals
As Kabul falls, the burqa shops get busy and young women fear for future
Afghanistan conflict: Marines lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations
Amid crisis, India announces new category of visa for Afghans
-
The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has requested the Home Ministry to decide on the demand of Afghan students for extension of their visa in the wake of the change of regime in their native country.
The ICCR, an autonomous body under the administrative control of the Ministry of External Affairs, offers 1,000 scholarships every year to Afghan nationals for pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D courses through Indian universities.
ICCR President and BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, "Many Afghan students have requested us for extension of their visa in the wake of change of regime in their native country. We have referred their request to the Union Home Ministry, which is the nodal ministry to take call on this issue."
He also pointed out that ICCR has no plans to stop or reduce the number of scholarships to Afghan students.
"As far as scholarships of Afghan students are concerned, we have neither any instructions nor any plans to stop them or cut them down," Sahasrabuddhe said.
He mentioned that as per rule, ICCR cannot provide stipend to students who are attending virtual classes from their country.
"Those students who have got admission in Indian institutions but are unable to come here can continue attending classes virtually and reach out to their respective institutions for further details. And in case the students don't attend classes physically in India, rules don't permit us to give them a stipend as they are not incurring any expenditure," he said.
--IANS
ssb/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU