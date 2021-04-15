After CBSE announcement, Jamia Millia Islamia postpones Class 10, 12 exams

-
-
Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has decided to postpone the class 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday.
In a notification on Wednesday, JMI said that in view of the rising coronavirus cases the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of regular and private students have been postponed with immediate effect.
It added that the decision was on the lines of CBSE decisions on board exams.
"The Competent Authority, JMI seeing the situation of COVID-19 and taking into account the safety and well being of the students, has postponed the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of Class X and XII (Regular, Private) of JMI Schools scheduled to be commenced from 15.04.2021 with immediate effect," the notification said.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
