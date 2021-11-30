ICMR report on South African returnees' Covid sample in 2-3 days: Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as new Chief Minister of Karnataka
Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
Karnataka Bitcoin scam blew up as Oppn didn't probe when in power: Bommai
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
-
The ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) report on the sample of one of the two South Africa returnees, who tested COVID-19 positive with features "different from the Delta variant" of the virus is expected in the next two to three days, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.
He, however, said the two COVID infected people who arrived from South Africa here earlier this month were asymptomatic and did not require hospitalisation, but as a precautionary measure they were admitted to the hospital.
"The sample of one of the two infected persons is different from the delta variant. Hence, we had sent it to the Indian Council for Medical Research. It may take another two to three days to get the report," the Minister told reporters here.
Ahead of a meeting with officials here, amid growing concern over the Omicron variant, Sudhakar said he would discuss possible quarantine norms for those who come from abroad and test positive for COVID-19.
"Earlier we were allowing home quarantine for those who were asymptomatic but now we have to relook the norms following the discovery of new variant," Sudhakar said.
He added that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended a set of guidelines to the government, which will be discussed in the meeting and its outcome would be presented to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take a final call.
The minister clarified that there is no proposal before the government for imposing any restriction that could hinder the academic and economic activities in the state.
According to the health department officials, the two COVID infected persons had come to Bengaluru from South Africa on November 11 and November 20.
While the lab report confirmed that one of them was infected with Delta variant, the sample of the second person, who is a 63-year-old man, had features that is "different from the Delta variant".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU