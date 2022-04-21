Possibility of new Omicron variants in Delhi as cases surge: Experts

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records 290 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate jumps to 0.55%
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
Delhi records 258 new Covid cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.71%
-
New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): With the latest spike of more than 1000 COVID-19 cases in the national capital in a single day, the health experts believed that possibilities of new variants of the Omicron are emerging and they are being sequenced.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,009 fresh cases, the highest since February 10, while the positivity rate is 5.70 per cent.
The top expert believes that there are eight variants of Omicron and amongst them, one is dominating which can be held responsible for the surge in cases.
Speaking to ANI, Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) said that there is a possibility of new variants of Omicron in Delhi while adding that the samples at the ILBS lab have been sequenced.
"There is a possibility that new variants are emerging of the Omicron and they are being sequenced," said Dr Sarin.
Dr Sarin further said that there are eight variants of Omicron and amongst them, one is dominating.
"I think by today at our institute ILBS many samples have been sequenced and I think there are eight variants of which one is now dominating, we will come to know slowly," he told ANI.
According to the sources to ANI, BA.2.12.1 is the variant which is a sibling of Omicron and is also responsible for the sudden surge in Delhi.
Dr Sarin warned and said that people need to be careful.
"I would suggest people should be very careful. There is a fear that children may get infected because they are not adequately vaccinated. People must wear masks," he added.
Since the beginning of April, India has been continuously registering a rise in COVID cases daily. However, on Monday, the country recorded about a 90 per cent jump with 2,183 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU