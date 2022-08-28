Illegal twin towers in Noida demolished, air filled with dust in aftermath

-
-
Supertech's Twin Towers located in Noida's Sector 93-A were demolished on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. as the nearly 100-metre-tall structures, borne out of corruption, were razed to the ground in barely five seconds, officials said.
As soon as the twin towers were demolished, a huge cloud of dust was seen all around the buildings.
The dust particles could affect people's health for the next three to four days. Therefore, specially children and the elderly people have been instructed to wear face masks.
Thousands of people gathered to watch the Twin Towers collapse and some even stood above the apartment and captured the demolition on their mobile phones.
Vipul Singh of Delhi University who specialises in environmental history, said: "After the collapse of the building, two types of dust will fly in the air. One of these will be coarse particles of dust which will fall on the ground immediately but the smaller dust particles will remain in the air for a long time since the wind is blowing. The small dust particles will remain within two to three kilometres for the next three to four days. If the wind speed increases, then the small dust particles will remain in the air for lesser tim."
"If it rains here, then the situation may turn normal soon. People will need to wear masks to avoid dust from affecting their health since it can cause serious health hazards. Small particles of cement that are not visible can harm people and could enter into their lungs which can create health problems later on."
He further added: "The debris of the building after demolition will also take time to be transported fully and when it is transported on trucks, it will also have to be seen that the trucks are being covered properly."
The builder will bear the loss of Rs 17 crore in demolishing this building. This was first such demolition in the real estate sector in the country and this goes down in history.
Before demolishing the building it was connected to the trigger box. After a countdown of 10 to 0, an explosion took place and the building was razed to the ground.
People living in these towers have been provided shelter in another nearby housing society. Each person from Supertech's Emerald Society has vacated their house.
--IANS
msk/khz/kvd
First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 17:23 IST