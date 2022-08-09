JUST IN
Delhi logs 1,372 Covid cases, 6 deaths; positivity highest since Jan 21
Top-ranked Medvedev set to defend title in National Bank Open Montreal
China closes Potala Palace after minor Covid-19 outbreak in Tibet
Bangaluru acid attack case: 770-page charge sheet submitted after 3 months
British-era 'Phansi Ghar', Corona Warriors Memorial to be unveiled today
Former Indian bowler Manoj Prabhakar takes over as Nepal cricket team coach
With 12,751 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in India declines to 131,807
Abu Salem allowed in Lucknow court during argument in fake passport case
Heavy rains, strong winds lash Mumbai, low-lying areas inundated: Officials
African swine fever: Over Rs 37 lakh compensation for pigs culled in Kerala
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Kerala HC to aid of hearing impaired, asks govt to reconsider plea
Business Standard

IMD issues 'red alert' for Konkan, Vidarbha, north-central Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a 'red alert' for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the regions.

Topics
Maharashtra | IMD

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Andhra rains
Representative Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a 'red alert' for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the regions.

Relief is likely after August 12, it said.

Various parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy showers since Sunday and the IMD said the heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the state.

The IMD has also issued an 'orange alert' for Marathwada, south central Maharashtra and south Konkan.

It said parts of the state could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall rainfall, while isolated places could also receive extremely heavy downpour.

On Tuesday morning, Mumbai witnessed heavy rains coupled with strong winds.

Some low-lying areas like the Andheri subway were submerged, forcing authorities to divert the traffic through alternate routes, civic officials said.

The city started witnessing heavy rains from Monday midnight, and the intensity increased early Tuesday morning with strong winds.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and action needs to be taken.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 12:13 IST

`