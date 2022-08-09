JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Indian bowler Manoj Prabhakar takes over as Nepal cricket team coach

Former India pace bowler Manoj Prabhakar has been appointed Nepal head coach, the Cricket Association of Nepal has said.

Topics
Cricket | Nepal

IANS  |  Kathmandu 

Photo by Alessandro Bogliari on Unsplash
Prabhakar will succeed 52-year-old former Sri Lanka Test wicketkeeper-batter Pubudu Dassanayake, who recently resigned from his position and took over as the head coach of the Canada men's team.

Prabhakar was a bowling all-rounder for India and represented the country in 169 internationals. He has worked as a head coach for three Ranji Trophy teams, and served as bowling coach for Afghanistan in 2016, according to ICC.

Confirming his appointment, a statement by Cricket Association of Nepal said, "Former Indian star all-rounder and Ranji trophy winning coach, Mr. Manoj Prabhakar from India has been appointed as the Head Coach of Nepal National Cricket Team.

"Mr. Prabhakar has played 39 Test matches and 130 One-Day Internationals for India. As a coach, he has experience of working as coach of Afghanistan Cricket Team along with Ranji Trophy teams of Delhi, Rajasthan and UP Cricket Association."

Prabhakar said the talent in Nepal cricket was something that excited him. "Seeing the interest for cricket in Nepal, their talent and skill level, I'm really looking forward to working with the Nepal cricket team to make them into a cricketing force to be reckoned with."

Prabhakar's appointment comes at a crucial time in Nepal cricket. They have been struggling in international cricket of late, having missed out on qualification to the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, with Ireland and UAE making it from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A tournament in Oman.

Nepal are currently placed second from the bottom, with eight wins in 20 matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 table.

--IANS

akm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 11:14 IST

