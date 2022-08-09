JUST IN
China closes Potala Palace after minor Covid-19 outbreak in Tibet

The action underscores China's continued adherence to its zero-COVID policy, mandating lockdowns, routine testing, quarantines and travel restrictions, even while most other countries have reopened

Topics
Tibet | China

AP  |  Beijing 

Potala Palace
Potala Palace (Photo: UNESCO World Heritage Convention)

Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region.

The action underscores China's continued adherence to its zero-COVID policy, mandating lockdowns, routine testing, quarantines and travel restrictions, even while most other countries have reopened.

A notice on the palace's Weixin social media site said the palace that was the traditional home of Tibet's Buddhist leaders would be closed from Tuesday, with a reopening date to be announced later.

Tibet's economy is heavily dependent on tourism and the Potala is a key draw.

China says its hard-line policy has been successful in preventing large-scale hospitalisations and deaths, while critics including the World Health Organization have decried its impact on the economy and society and said it is out of step with the changing nature of the virus and new methods of prevention and treatment.

China announced 828 new cases of domestic transmission on Tuesday, 22 of them in Tibet. The majority of those cases showed no symptoms.

Meanwhile, more than 80,000 travelers remain stranded on the southern resort island of Hainan under requirements that they consistently test negative for the virus in coming days before being allowed to leave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 11:21 IST

