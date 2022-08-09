China closes Potala Palace after minor Covid-19 outbreak in Tibet

-
ALSO READ
US Congress report says China 'systematically' denied access to Tibet
Tibet: Nehru did what he thought was best for India, says Penpa Tsering
China failed to change Tibetan mind, Dalai Lama tells US Tibet envoy
China begins work on planetarium at 'roof of the world' in Tibet
China waging dangerous assault on human rights in Tibet: Nancy Pelosi
-
Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region.
The action underscores China's continued adherence to its zero-COVID policy, mandating lockdowns, routine testing, quarantines and travel restrictions, even while most other countries have reopened.
A notice on the palace's Weixin social media site said the palace that was the traditional home of Tibet's Buddhist leaders would be closed from Tuesday, with a reopening date to be announced later.
Tibet's economy is heavily dependent on tourism and the Potala is a key draw.
China says its hard-line policy has been successful in preventing large-scale hospitalisations and deaths, while critics including the World Health Organization have decried its impact on the economy and society and said it is out of step with the changing nature of the virus and new methods of prevention and treatment.
China announced 828 new cases of domestic transmission on Tuesday, 22 of them in Tibet. The majority of those cases showed no symptoms.
Meanwhile, more than 80,000 travelers remain stranded on the southern resort island of Hainan under requirements that they consistently test negative for the virus in coming days before being allowed to leave.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU