Malaysia detects new Covid-19 strain that's 10 times more infectious
Business Standard

IMD predicts light to moderate rain over parts of UP, Haryana today

Earlier today, the weather department has also thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi

A man carrying firewood on a tube wades through the flooded field following heavy rainfall, at Dummanpuri village, in Haridwar on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on Monday morning.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Muzaffarnagar, Khatoli during the next two hours," the IMD tweeted at 7.45 am.

Earlier today, the weather department has also thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi.

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 10:13 IST

