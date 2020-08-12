IMD predicts rain in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, and on Wednesday morning.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Shamli, Karnal, Roorkee, Khataoli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Nazibabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Agra, Tundla, Deeg, Mathura and Muzaffarnagar during the nest two hours, Light rain would occur over a few isolated places of East-Delhi, South-Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad during the nest two hours," tweeted IMD at 5.56 am on Wednesday morning.

In another forecast, IMD informed that activity is very likely to continue over Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Rayalaseema and Andaman and Nicobar Island.

"Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. activity is very likely to continue over these sub-divisions," tweeted IMD.

IMD also informed that in the latest satellite imagery, moderate to intense convective clouds were seen over the western part of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat State, North Konkan & Goa, north Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)