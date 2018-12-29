Implement green cracker, time limit order on New Year: CPCB to Delhi police

The has directed the to ensure the apex court order on burning firecrackers on New Year is complied with.

In a notice earlier this week, Chairperson S P Singh Parihar asked the police commissioner to ensure the court order on burning for a stipulated period of two hours is complied with.

The court had directed that bursting of crackers on Diwali and other festivals be limited to two hours and only "green firecrackers" be sold in Delhi and the Capital Region.

However, gross violations of the order were observed during Diwali with rampant burning of toxic firecrackers across the country.



The on November 9 sought an explanation from the police commissioner on violations of the apex court order.

It said it has received a response from the police commissioner on its notice issued on November 9, in which the said no temporary license was issued and inspection of premises of all 18 license holders was carried out and show-cause notices were issued against two of them.

The also informed the that for violating the apex court directions, as many as 613 people have been arrested and 8,286 kg of explosives seized.



A thick haze had engulfed Delhi the morning after Diwali as the city recorded its worst air quality of the year. The pollution level in the capital had entered the "severe-plus emergency" category or 10 times the permissible limit.

The CPCB has sought reports on the issue by January 7.