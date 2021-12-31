Emcure Pharma to launch oral Covid drug for emergency use in India

-
Homegrown Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday announced that it has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) approval for the launch of Molnupiravir, an investigational oral anti-viral drug, for the treatment of mild Covid-19.
The pharmaceutical company, which has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India, said that it plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Lizuvira in the Indian market.
"As the need for such a drug is imminent in the face of emerging challenges in Covid- 19 treatment, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd will endeavour to deliver Lizuvira (Molnupiravir) in a week's time," the company said in a statement.
"A toll-free helpline will be dedicated to help the doctors and patients access the product," it added.
Earlier this year, the pharmaceutical company had entered into a licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2.
The drug, being developed by MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, has been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 at high risk of developing severe disease.
