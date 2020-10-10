In highest single day spike, Kerala breaches 11,000 mark in new Covid cases

-
-
In the highest single
day surge of COVID-19 cases, Kerala on Saturday reported 11,755 fresh infections and 23 new fatalities, taking the caseload to 2,77,855 and death toll to 978.
For the first time on Wednesday, the state had breached the 10,000 mark in a single day with10,606 cases.
At least 66,228 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and results of 7,570 people have returned negative while 1,82,874 people have been cured till date.
"Currently, there are 95,918 people under treatment, while 2,80,387 are under observation in the state," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.
He said Malappuram accounted for the highest number of patientson Saturday with 1,632 positive cases, followed by Kozhikode with 1,324, and Thiruvananthapuramand Thrissur with 1,310 and 1,208 cases respectively.
Among other districts, Ernakulam reported 1,191 cases while Kollam 1,107.
Alappuzha has 843 cases, Kannur 727, Palakkad 677, Kasaragod 539, Kottayam 523, Pathanamthitta 348, Wayanad 187 and Idukki 139.
Out of the new cases today, 40 reached the state from abroad, 169 from other states while 10,471 contracted the disease through contact, he said.
"The sources of 952 people are yet to be identified," Vijayan said, adding 116 health workers were also among the infected.
