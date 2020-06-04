In pics: When Cyclone Nisarga hit India at a wind speed of 120 kmph

Cyclone Nisarga hit the state coast near Alibaug in Raigad district with a wind speed upto 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, but weakened in the evening and moved towards north-east Maharashtra, sparing Mumbai and other areas.
Nearly 50,000 people staying close to the seashore and landslide-prone areas in Mumbai were either evacuated or they themselves moved to safer locations ahead of Cyclone 'Nisarga', which hit the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday, although the country's financial capital largely remained unscathed by it.
A purported video of falling of scaffolding around a building, said to be from suburban Bandra of Mumbai was being circulated on social media and another video about damage to a temporary rain shed on a building in South Mumbai was reported by the regional news channels.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its statement predicted moderate to heavy rain with strong gusty winds in the city and suburbs along with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for Thursday cloudy sky with light to moderate rain for the next 48 hours.
According to the statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster response machinery will remain on high alert for the next few days until the cyclonic effect has passed from the city.
Since Tuesday, the BMC has evacuated nearly 20,000 citizens to the temporary shelters and other 30,000 shifted on their own to safer locations in response to its advisory.
Besides, the BMC said that the city witnessed 117 incidents of tree fall, nine incidents of wall or portion of house collapse, but there was no report of any casualty or injury due to the cyclone.
