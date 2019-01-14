JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Supreme Court gives Centre six weeks to respond on PIL against snooping
Business Standard

In pics: Flying kites, feasting on sweets; people celebrate Makar Sakranti

Makar Sankranti is observed with social festivities such as colorful decorations, fairs, dances, kite flying, bonfires and feasts.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 


Pilgrims take a holy bath during Ganga Sagar mela

Pilgrims take a holy bath during Ganga Sagar mela
1 / 8
Sagar Island


 

Sadhus participate in religious procession royal entry Peshwai ceremony

Sadhus participate in religious procession royal entry Peshwai ceremony
2 / 8
Allahabad


 

People fly kites on the eve of Makar Sakranti festival

People fly kites on the eve of Makar Sakranti festival
3 / 8
Mumbai


 

Pilgrims wait to board their buses on their way to Gangasagar Mela

Pilgrims wait to board their buses on their way to Gangasagar Mela
4 / 8
Kolkata


 

People paint rangolis outside their home ahead of Makar Sakranti festival

People paint rangolis outside their home ahead of Makar Sakranti festival
5 / 8
Agartala


 

Pilgrims seek blessings from Naga Sadhu in Gangasagar Mela

Pilgrims seek blessings from Naga Sadhu in Gangasagar Mela
6 / 8
Sagar Island


 

Police take oath with Ganga Jal in one hand ahead of their duty in Kumbh Mela 2019

Police take oath with Ganga Jal in one hand ahead of their duty in Kumbh Mela 2019
7 / 8
Allahabad


 

Offering prayers as sun rises in Makar Sakranti festival

Offering prayers as sun rises in Makar Sakranti festival
8 / 8
Sagar Island

 


First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements