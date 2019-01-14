In pics: Flying kites, feasting on sweets; people celebrate Makar Sakranti

Pilgrims take a holy bath during Ganga Sagar mela
Sadhus participate in religious procession royal entry Peshwai ceremony
People fly kites on the eve of Makar Sakranti festival
Pilgrims wait to board their buses on their way to Gangasagar Mela
People paint rangolis outside their home ahead of Makar Sakranti festival
Pilgrims seek blessings from Naga Sadhu in Gangasagar Mela
Police take oath with Ganga Jal in one hand ahead of their duty in Kumbh Mela 2019
Offering prayers as sun rises in Makar Sakranti festival
